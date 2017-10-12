FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Development bank EBRD says U.S. has confirmed its support
Sections
Featured
U.S. not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea
North Korea Revealed
U.S. not ruling out eventual direct talks with North Korea
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting database hack in 2013
Cyber risk
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting database hack in 2013
'Vanishing village' looks to Japan's Abe for survival
Japan
'Vanishing village' looks to Japan's Abe for survival
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 12, 2017 / 3:19 PM / in 5 days

Development bank EBRD says U.S. has confirmed its support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London, Britain, November 22, Britain 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Thursday that its top shareholder, the United States, had confirmed its support for the bank and its self-financing and private sector-focused business model.

Multilateral lenders were put on alert this week when U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration raised questions about the World Bank’s finances and then said it was pulling out UNESCO, the cultural and educational agency of the United Nations.

“We saw the U.S. administration yesterday and they confirmed their support for the EBRD,” the bank’s spokesman, Jonathan Charles, said.

The United States is the biggest shareholder in the EBRD with a 10 percent stake. The London-based development bank is owned by 65 countries from five continents, as well as the European Union and the European Investment Bank.

Last year it made a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) profit.

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.