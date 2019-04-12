U.S. CDC says ground beef possible source of E.coli outbreak

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday preliminary information suggested ground beef could be responsible for a recent E.coli outbreak that has spread across six states.

No common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has been identified yet and the CDC said the investigation was ongoing. (bit.ly/2KwyHhl)

Since its last update, 19 more people have fallen ill due to the strain of E.coli, bringing the total to 109.

This is the third-largest E.coli outbreak in the US in 20 years, with about 17 people having been hospitalized so far.