U.S. private sector adds 250,000 jobs in December, biggest rise since March

(Reuters) - U.S. private employers added 250,000 jobs in December, marking the biggest monthly increase since March, a report by ADP Research Institute showed on Thursday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 190,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 165,000 to 225,000.

Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised down to 185,000 from an originally reported 190,000 increase.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 185,000 jobs in December, down from 221,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have changed by 190,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 4.1 percent recorded a month earlier.