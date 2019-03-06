U.S. private job growth slows in February but January revised sharply higher: ADP

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Wall Street during the morning commute in the financial district during a winter nor'easter in New York City, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. companies hired 183,000 workers in February, falling short of analyst forecasts, while private-sector job growth in January was much stronger than previously thought, a report by payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 189,000 jobs last month.

January’s private payrolls were revised up to an increase of 300,000 from the previously reported 213,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.