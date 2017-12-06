FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. private sector adds 190,000 jobs in November: ADP
December 6, 2017 / 1:28 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

U.S. private sector adds 190,000 jobs in November: ADP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. private employers created 190,000 jobs in November, down sharply from the month before and roughly in line with economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians pass a sign advertising a sale and a job opening at a shop on Newbury Street in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 185,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 150,000 to 240,000.

Private payroll gains in October were unrevised at 235,000.

The report is jointly developed with Moody’s Analytics.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 190,000 jobs in November, down from 252,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have risen by 200,000.

The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 4.1 percent recorded a month earlier.

Reporting by Dan BurnsEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
