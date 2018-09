NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 3.8 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday, following the August payroll data released last Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Empty shipping containers are stacked for storage at Wando Welch Terminal operated by the South Carolina Ports Authority in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, U.S. May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo

This was slower than the 4.4 percent pace calculated by the regional Fed’s forecast program on Sept. 5.