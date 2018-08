NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 4.3 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday following the release of the housing starts data for July.

This was unchanged from the GDP growth pace calculated by the regional Fed’s forecast program on Wednesday.