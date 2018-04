NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely grew at a 2.0 percent annualized rate in the first quarter as a drop in advanced trade goods in March offset a decline in core capital goods orders last month, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Construction is seen in downtown Los Angeles, California U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The latest estimate on gross domestic product was unchanged from the growth rate estimated on April 17, the Atlanta Fed said.