NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 2.8 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, based on data on export and import prices in December, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

This matched the pace for fourth-quarter gross domestic product that the Atlanta Fed’s GDP program calculated on Jan. 10.