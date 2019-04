FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.8% annualized rate in the first quarter based on data that showed domestic retail sales grew at their strongest pace in 1-1/2 years in March, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Thursday.

This was faster than the 2.4% pace for the first-quarter gross domestic product that the Atlanta Fed’s GDP program calculated on Wednesday.