FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 3, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Atlanta Fed raises U.S. fourth quarter growth view to 3.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 3.2 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter after data showed construction spending reached a record high in November and stronger-than-forecast December figures on factory activity, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Wednesday.

The latest estimate for fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth was faster than the 2.8 percent growth rate calculated on Dec. 22, the Atlanta Fed said.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.