NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 1.3% annualized rate in the second quarter based on domestic construction spending data in April, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.

This was a touch faster than the 1.2% pace estimated by Atlanta Fed’s GDP program on Friday.