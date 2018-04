NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 4.1 percent annualized clip in the second quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model’s first estimate of economic growth in the current quarter released on Monday.

The model’s estimate on gross domestic product followed the government’s advance reading of first-quarter growth of 2.3 percent released on Friday.