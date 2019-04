FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 1.3% annualized rate in the second quarter after the government said on Friday domestic growth in the first quarter came in at 3.2%, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Monday.

The Atlanta Fed’s GDP program’s final estimate on gross domestic product in the first three months of 2019 was 2.7%.