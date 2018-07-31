FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:31 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Atlanta Fed sees U.S. third-quarter GDP growing at 4.7 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 4.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter following the government’s first reading of the second-quarter gross domestic product at 4.1 percent, the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Maersk ship Adrian Maersk is seen as it departs from New York Harbor in New York City, U.S., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Atlanta Fed’s initial third-quarter GDP estimate is nearly 2 percentage points above New York Federal Reserve’s calculation of 2.83 percent for third-quarter economic growth released last Friday.

Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
