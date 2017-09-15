Barclays downgrades U.S. third-quarter GDP view to 2.0 percent

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Barclays economists on Friday slashed their view of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter at 2.0 percent from 2.8 percent in the wake of the August readings on domestic inflation, retail sales and factory output released this week.

A U.S. Dollar note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Earlier Friday, the Federal Reserve said industrial production fell 0.9 percent last month, while the Commerce Department said retail sales slipped 0.2 percent with the likelihood that both readings were depressed by the impact from Hurricane Harvey.