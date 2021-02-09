Biden endorses Democratic proposal for income threshold for stimulus checks

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend a meeting with business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would send $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans earning up to $75,000 in income and households making up to $150,000.

“Yes,” Biden said when asked if he supported the proposal.

Biden, speaking during a meeting with business leaders in the Oval Office, said he had been in touch with Republican leaders about the package.

“I think we’re in a position to ... think big,” Biden said.