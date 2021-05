U.S. President Joe Biden tours the Cuyahoga Community College Manufacturing Technology Center in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that his administration will take new steps to ease supply chain issues, transportation bottlenecks and anti-competitive practices in the economy.

Biden said the measures would be announced in the “days ahead.”