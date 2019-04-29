Breakingviews - The Exchange: Joseph Stiglitz

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Americans are unequal, unheeded and underpaid, the former White House economist argues in his new book “People, Power, and Profits.” He stopped by Breakingviews to discuss why global trade needs a rewrite, Facebook deserves a break-up and socialism is less scary than it sounds.
