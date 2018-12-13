Business News
U.S. government posts $205 billion deficit in November

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Treasury building is seen in Washington, September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government ran a $205 billion deficit in November, according to data released on Thursday by the Treasury Department.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a $188 billion deficit for last month.

Treasury said federal spending in November was $411 billion, up 18 percent from the same month in 2017, while receipts were $206 billion, down 1 percent compared to November 2017.

The total deficit for the first two months of the current fiscal year has widened 51 percent, to $305 billion, compared to $202 billion in the first two months of the prior fiscal year.

