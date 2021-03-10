U.S. business formation drop in February

FILE PHOTO: Workers disinfect a production line while maintaining social distancing at the start of a shift at Green Circuits as the company, an essential business, adapts to operating during the outbreak of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Jose, California, U.S., April 2, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Applications to start new U.S. businesses fell in February even as economic activity picked up amid an improving public health situation, government data showed on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said business applications decreased 13.4% to a seasonally adjusted 423,095 last month. The data is derived from business applications for tax identifications.

There were a seasonally adjusted 48,749 applications from corporations down 10.4% from January. Applications for businesses with planned wages totaled 51,071, a decrease of 12.9% from the prior month.

Overall, business applications fell in all four regions last month. The COVID-19 pandemic has decimated businesses in the services sector, especially restaurants and bars, leaving millions unemployed.