U.S. Midwest factory index sags to lowest since December 2015: Chicago PMI

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. Midwest manufacturing activity unexpectedly deteriorated to its weakest level since December 2015 in July amid ongoing trade dispute between China and the United States, an index jointly developed by MNI Indicators and ISM-Chicago released on Wednesday showed.

The Chicago Purchasing Management Index, also known as the Chicago Business Barometer, fell to 44.4 this month from 49.7 in June. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 50.6 for July.

A reading below 50 means the Midwest factory sector is contracting.