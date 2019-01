The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A sharp drop in Chinese economic growth will hit the profits of U.S. firms but sales by Apple and other American companies should recover once Washington strikes a trade deal with Beijing, a senior White House adviser said on Thursday.

“If we have a successful negotiation with China, then Apple’s sales and everybody else’s sales will recover,” White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in an interview with CNN.