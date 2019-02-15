Citi U.S. economic index posts steepest weekly fall since 2011

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi Research’s gauge on U.S. economic data surprises fell 40.7 points this week for its biggest weekly decline since June 2011, as the latest data on retail sales and factory output fell far short of market expectations.

The Citi barometer, which measures whether U.S. economic data come in weaker or stronger than analysts forecast, is monitored by traders for the U.S. growth trajectory. It stood at -23.6 points on Friday, down from 17.1 points a week earlier.