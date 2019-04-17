Citi U.S. economic index edges up after trade data

FILE PHOTO: Ship and containers are shown at the port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citi Research’s gauge on U.S. economic data surprises ticked higher on Wednesday from its lowest level since July 2017 following data that showed the U.S. trade gap narrowed in February to its slimmest in eight months.

The Citi barometer, which measures whether U.S. economic data come in weaker or stronger than analysts forecast, is monitored by traders for the U.S. growth trajectory. It stood at -62.6, compared with -63.2 on Tuesday.