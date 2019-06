FILE PHOTO: Workers pour cement at a construction site for an office town in downtown San Diego, California, U.S., April 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citi Research’s barometer on U.S. economic data surprises decreased on Monday to its most negative level since late April after disappointing data on homebuilder sentiment and New York state business activity.

The Citi gauge, which measures whether U.S. economic data come in weaker or stronger than analysts forecast, is monitored by traders for the U.S. growth trajectory. It slipped to minus 63.2 from minus 55.4.