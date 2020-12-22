Consumer confidence declines in December-survey

FILE PHOTO: People shop at The Grove mall in Los Angeles November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in December, likely as a deterioration in the labor market amid renewed business restriction to slow the raging pandemic offset the rolling out of a vaccine for COVID-19.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 88.6 this month from 92.9 in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index ticking up to 97.0 in December. The index was at 132.6 in February.