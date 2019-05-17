U.S. consumer sentiment rises to 15-year high

Holiday shoppers look at store windows at Henri Bendel store on 5th Avenue in New York November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment jumped to a 15-year high in early May amid growing confidence over the economy’s outlook.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index increased 5.3% to 102.4, the highest reading since 2004. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 97.5.

The University of Michigan, however, said “the gains were recorded mostly before the trade negotiations with China collapsed and China responded with their own tariff.”