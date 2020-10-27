U.S. consumer confidence dips in October

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell in October, in line with expectations that economic activity would slow in the fourth quarter as the boost from fiscal stimulus fades.
The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index slipped to reading of 100.9 this month from 101.3 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to a reading of 102.0 in October.
Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
