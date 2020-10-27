U.S. consumer confidence dips in October

FILE PHOTO: An indoor shopping mall is seen before having to close again due to new restrictions by the State of California during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Carlsbad, California, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence fell in October, in line with expectations that economic activity would slow in the fourth quarter as the boost from fiscal stimulus fades.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index slipped to reading of 100.9 this month from 101.3 in September. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to a reading of 102.0 in October.