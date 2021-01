FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wait in line outside a Bath and Body Works retail store, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence rose moderately in January amid lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 89.3 this month from 87.1 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index little changed at 89 in January. The index was at 132.6 last February.