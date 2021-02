FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks shop at Macy's Herald Square following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence increased in February, likely lifted by declining new COVID-19 infections and expectations for additional fiscal stimulus.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 91.3 this month from 88.9 in January. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index nudging up to a reading of 90.