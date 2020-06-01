Business News
June 1, 2020 / 2:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Construction spending falls less than expected

A man works at a construction site, as Miami-Dade County eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Miami, Florida, U.S., May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. construction spending fell less than expected in April even as other sectors of the economy buckle under the COVID-19 crisis.

The Commerce Department said on Monday that construction spending dropped 2.9% in April. Still, the decline was the largest since January 2009. Data for March was revised down to show construction outlays unchanged instead of increasing 0.9% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending declining 6.5% in April.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

