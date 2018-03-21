U.S. current account deficit widens in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. current account deficit widened slightly more than expected in the fourth quarter, amid an increase in goods imports.

FILE PHOTO: A mule truck moves a container in the Port of Miami in Miami, Florida, U.S., May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the current account deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country, widened by $26.7 billion to $128.2 billion, or 2.6 percent of national economic output.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the current account deficit to widen to $125 billion.