U.S. Commerce Department to provide new data calendar soon

FILE PHOTO: A container ship is shown at port in Long Beach, California, U.S. July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and Census Bureau said on Monday they would provide new release dates for economic data delayed during a five-week partial shutdown of the federal government as soon as they can.

They offered no timeline for when the revised data schedules would be published. BEA spokesman Thomas Dail said the bureau was consulting with the Census Bureau and other data suppliers to determine the availability of data used to produce economic indicators.

“Until we know more about when source data will be available, we cannot say anything definitive about release dates for specific economic indicators,” said Dail. “We will work through this as quickly as possible and provide information as soon as we can.”

The government shutdown, which ended on Friday, has delayed the publication of data compiled by the BEA and Census Bureau, including the advance fourth-quarter gross domestic product that was scheduled for release on Wednesday.