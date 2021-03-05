Deese says unevenness of employment crisis persists: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: U.S. National Economic Council Director Brian Deese addresses reporters at the top of the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has a long way to go in its jobs recovery, which is showing persistent unevenness, a top economic adviser to President Joe Biden told CNBC on Friday, after a mostly positive employment report was released and as the Senate took the final steps toward passing a coronavirus economic relief plan.

“We have a long way to go here and we also have to recognize that the unevenness of this crisis persists,” National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.