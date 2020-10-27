U.S. core capital goods orders beat expectations in September

FILE PHOTO: A General Motors worker monitors a Level 1 medical mask making machine, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the former GM Transmission facility in Warren, Michigan, U.S., April 23, 2020. Photo taken April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New orders for key U.S.-made capital goods rose more than expected in September, wrapping up a quarter of potentially record growth in business spending and the overall economy, thanks to fiscal stimulus aimed at softening the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 1.0% last month, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Data for August was revised higher to show these so-called core capital goods orders increasing 2.1% instead of 1.9% as previously estimated.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders increasing 0.5%.