October 25, 2019 / 3:32 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

General Motors strike to hit U.S. October payrolls

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Striking union auto workers walk the picket line outside the General Motors Flint Truck Assembly in Flint, Michigan, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A strike by General Motors (GM.N) will likely cut at least 46,000 jobs from October’s nonfarm payrolls, a Labor Department report showed on Friday.

The department’s monthly strike report showed a total of 46,000 General Motors employees were idle during the survey period of the October payrolls count. Striking workers who do not receive a paycheck during the reference for period are treated as unemployed. The government will publish its closely watched employment report for October on Nov. 1.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

