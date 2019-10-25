General Motors strike to hit U.S. October payrolls

FILE PHOTO: Striking union auto workers walk the picket line outside the General Motors Flint Truck Assembly in Flint, Michigan, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A strike by General Motors (GM.N) will likely cut at least 46,000 jobs from October’s nonfarm payrolls, a Labor Department report showed on Friday.

The department’s monthly strike report showed a total of 46,000 General Motors employees were idle during the survey period of the October payrolls count. Striking workers who do not receive a paycheck during the reference for period are treated as unemployed. The government will publish its closely watched employment report for October on Nov. 1.