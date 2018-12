Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett gestures as he speaks during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Thursday that a “really long” government shutdown could be negative for jobs data in the short term.

“If the government were to shut down for a really long period, then there are estimates that could have a negative impact on the jobs numbers in the short term,” Hassett told CNBC in an interview.