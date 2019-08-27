Business News
August 27, 2019 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. home price growth cools to slowest in seven years: Case-Shiller

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Development and construction continues on a large scale housing project of over 600 homes in Oceanside, California, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Home appreciation in 20 U.S. cities slowed to its weakest level in almost seven years in June, as home price gains continued to cool across the country, data compiled from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller released on Tuesday showed.

Home price growth in 20 metro areas increased 2.1% from a year earlier in June, compared with a 2.4% in May. This was the smallest annual increase since August 2012.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 2.4% year-over-year gain in June.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

