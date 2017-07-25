FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
U.S. home prices for May rise slower than expected
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
NAFTA
Trump's 'America First' looms large at NAFTA talks
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2017 / 1:04 PM / in 22 days

U.S. home prices for May rise slower than expected

2 Min Read

A real state sign is seen near a row of homes in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood in San Francisco, California July 17, 2014.Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. single-family home prices accelerated at a slower pace in April, falling short of forecasts, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller composite index of 20metropolitan areas rose 5.7 percent in May on a year-over-year basis from a upwardly revised 5.8 percent increase in April.

May's result fell just short of the 5.8 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

David Blitzer, managing director and chairman of the index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, said the lean supply of homes was a key driver to the continued rise in prices. The inventory of existing homes for sale is around four months and new home construction remains subdued by historical standards.

Blitzer said the pace of gains varies significantly by market, which is unlike the pattern seen in the 2000-2006 housing bubble when rising prices were almost universal.

On a monthly basis, prices in the 20 cities rose 0.1 percent in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, the survey showed, short of expectations calling for a 0.3 percent increase.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, prices increased 0.8percent from April.

Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.