Hurricanes will likely 'hit' U.S. GDP growth in third quarter: Trump
September 29, 2017 / 4:57 PM / 21 days ago

Hurricanes will likely 'hit' U.S. GDP growth in third quarter: Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that U.S. economic growth in the third quarter would likely be reduced by hurricanes that recently struck the nation’s southwest, southeast and U.S. territories in the Caribbean.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the National Association of Manufacturers in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I believe we’re doing better this month but, unfortunately, having the hurricanes hitting Texas and Florida and Louisiana and obviously other locations ... with the kind of money we’re spending in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, it’s going to be a little bit of a hit,” Trump said at a conference sponsored by the National Association of Manufacturers.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
