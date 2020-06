U.S. consumer prices fall for third straight month

FILE PHOTO: People shop at Macy's Department store in New York City, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after plunging 0.8% in April, which was the largest decline since December 2008. In the 12 months through May, the CPI gained 0.1% after climbing 0.3% in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI unchanged in May and gaining 0.2% year-on-year.