December 14, 2017 / 1:58 PM / in an hour

U.S. import prices surge in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. import prices surged in November amid an increase in the cost of imported petroleum products, leading to the largest year-on-year increase in seven months.

FILE PHOTO: Semi-truck trailers are shown at the Port of Long Beach in this aerial photograph taken above Long Beach, California August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The Labor Department said on Thursday that import prices jumped 0.7 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices increasing 0.7 percent in November after a previously reported 0.2 percent rise in October.

In the 12 months through November, import prices advanced 3.1 percent, the largest gain since April, after increasing 2.3 percent in October.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
