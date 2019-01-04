Instant View: U.S. December payrolls surprise big to the upside

(Reuters) - U.S. employers hired the most workers in 10 months in December while boosting wages, which could help to allay a recent upsurge in fears about the economy’s health that has roiled financial markets.

* Total payrolls rose 312,000 vs 177,000 estimate and upwardly revised 176,000 prior (original 155,000)* Private payrolls rose 301,000 vs 175,000 estimate and upwardly revised 173,000 prior (original 161,000)

* Unemployment rate rises to 3.9 pct from 3.7 pct and vs 3.7 pct estimate

* Average hourly earnings rise 0.4 pct month-to-month vs 0.3 pct estimate and unrevised 0.2 pct prior

* Average hourly earnings rise 3.2 pct year-over-year vs unrevised 3.1 pct prior and 3.0 pct estimate

* U-6 rate pct unchanged at 7.6 pct * Labor force participation rises to 63.1 pct from 62.9 pct

* Household survey: Workforce grew by 419,000; employed rose by 142,000; unemployed increased by 276,000

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures ESc1 pare earlier gains, now up about 1 pct

BONDS: 2- US2YT=RR and 10-year US10YT=RR Treasury yields rise from earlier level

FOREX: The dollar index .DXY rises, greenback gains against both euro EUR= and yen JPY=

RATE FUTURES: Fed funds contract for January 2020 FFF0 drop

COMMENTS:

JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON:

“I think it is a dollar-friendly number and will go some way in allying concerns about a slowing U.S. economy. The blockbuster jobs report will certainly validate the Fed’s hawkish stance.”

“I think once again we are looking at quite a chasm between what the market expects for interest rates this year and what the Fed is forecasting. Today’s jobs report will go some way in bolstering the Fed’s argument that more rate hikes are on the table.”