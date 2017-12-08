Instant View: U.S. November payrolls gains top estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. job growth increased at a strong clip in November and wages rebounded, painting a portrait of a healthy economy that analysts say does not require the kind of fiscal stimulus that President Donald Trump is proposing.

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers listen to a presentation at the Colorado Hospital Association job fair in Denver, Colorado, U.S., October 4, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

KEY POINTS:

* Total payrolls rose 228,000 vs 200,000 estimate and downwardly revised 244,000 prior (original 261,000)* Private payrolls rose 221,000 vs 190,000 estimate and downwardly revised 247,000 prior (original 252,000)

* Unemployment rate unchanged at 4.1 pct vs 4.1 pct estimate

* Average hourly earnings rise 0.2 pct month-to-month vs 0.3 pct estimate and downwardly revised negative 0.1 pct prior (original 0.0 pct)

* Average hourly earnings rise 2.5 pct year-over-year vs downwardly revised 2.3 pct prior (original 2.4 pct)

* U-6 rate pct rises to 8.0 pct vs 7.9 pct prior* Labor force participation unchanged at 62.7 pct

* Household survey: Workforce grew by 148,000; employed rose by 57,000; unemployed increased by 90,000

COMMENTS:

SEAN LYNCH, CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE, OMAHA, NEBRASKA:

”Definitely a little bit of a surprise to the upside. The markets are holding on to the early gains that futures were pointing, that maybe says we are closer to a 200,000 jobs number than 150,000, you know we’ve had messy jobs numbers the past couple of months so this confirms a pretty good labor market.

”It should be taken a pretty good sign there wasn’t a snapback because of the hurricanes or anything like that, revisions were up just modestly, too.

”(Wages) were kind of right in line with expectations – 0.2 percent versus 0.3 percent, year over year we are at 2.5 percent so pretty good wage gains but nothing that starts to worry people about inflation. That is the key thing we watch next year as equity investors.

“Unless there was just a total outlier in the number, we have the (Fed) raise coming this month and then we are in line with what the futures market is telling us and that is two for next year. The interesting thing following this data is do they start pricing in another hike because it’s a pretty strong number and as Powell gets his footing do we see the odds of another increase materialize. I’d watch financial today, it will be interesting to see how they do. They have had a strong couple of weeks, we get a strong jobs number here, do you see financials continue to gain strength in this market if it looks like the Fed may be more apt to raise rates here.”

PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY STRATEGIST AT FEDERATED INVESTORS IN NEW YORK:

”The market’s going to react fine, this was a perfect number. This was a fairway number; we’re right down the middle of the fairway. When you look at the negative revision last month, that balances out the significant beat this morning. The manufacturing number was excellent, we picked up a tick in the hours worked, that’s huge. Wage growth is moving solidly higher, but not excessively so.

”I don’t see anything wrong with this number. I don’t see any reason the market would turn on this number.”

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures ESc1 add to earlier gains

BONDS: 2- US2YT=RR and 10-year US10YT=RR Treasury yields dip from earlier level

FOREX: The dollar index .DXY edges down

RATE FUTURES: Fed funds contract for December 2017 FFZ7 unchanged