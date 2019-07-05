Instant View: U.S. job growth surges, but wage growth remains tepid

(Reuters) - U.S. job growth rebounded strongly in June, but moderate wage gains and mounting evidence that the economy was slowing sharply could still encourage the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this month.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P e-mini futures ESv1 extend their losses slightly after the June non-farm payrolls data

BONDS: Treasury yields add increase after the stronger-than-forecast report. 10-year US10YT=RR at 1.989%

FOREX: The dollar index .DXY highest since June 20 after jobs data

MARK KEPNER, EQUITY TRADER, THEMIS TRADING, CHATHAM, NJ

“When you are looking at the last two ADP reports, it’s definitely something that sticks out as being a good number and I think the wage gain was good. I mean 3.1% is solid but not too inflationary.

“Unless the Fed is seeing some other major slowdowns, this might give them reason to take a pause at the end of the month. And also we’ve got to see how the rest of this month shakes out with the trade talks.

“Now that both sides are talking again, and if they can get a deal together and you still have solid employment numbers, there could be less of a need to move in July.”

MARK GRANT, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF GLOBAL STRATEGIST, B. RILEY FBR, INC, FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA

“The jobs report number is quite positive. The consensus view had been plus-160 million jobs and the number came in at plus 224 million. Not only that but wages were up 3.10%, which is indicative of a growing economy. U.S. employers have added jobs for 105 straight months, by far the longest streak of job creation on record. The notion, expressed by some, for some type of forthcoming recession seems invalid, based upon the numbers. Some also have expressed the view that this will stall any rate decrease by the Fed. I do not accept this argument either.

“The Fed is not being pushed so much by America’s economics or by any political pressure but by the actions of the other central banks in the world. The universe of negative-yielding bonds has grown about $1.2 trillion recently pushing the total past $13 trillion for the first time ever in history. Some 40% of global bonds are now yielding less than 1.00%, according to the data. It’s not just all sovereign debt either. In the investment-grade market, negative-yielding debt now comprises almost 25% of the total amount outstanding.”

DOUG DUNCAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FANNIE MAE, WASHINGTON

“This is a strong report. From our perspective, this suggests the Fed if they want to hold off for a while they can. It suggests that what has been seen in the manufacturing sector doesn’t appear to indicate we may be heading into a recession.

“People have been concerned about the manufacturer’s index has been slowing down to just above the rate of expansion. So adding 17,000 jobs indicates the warning signs people saw in manufacturing might not be so strong.”

JJ KINAHAN, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT TD AMERITRADE, CHICAGO

“You have to remember a lot of the primary traders at trade desks aren’t there today, so a little bit of volatility I was kind of expecting. It is a tough number to make something out of because it was such a hot number and that is the biggest surprise to the market. But at the same time, many of us thought if we came in with a hot number we would get a revision higher from last month and we got a revision lower. Not a lot lower, but lower nonetheless.

“So, everyone is kind of scratching their heads asking if this is hotter because of some timing in how they collect the jobs data from last month, so if you smooth it out, does that make a little bit more sense. Wage growth, nothing spectacular, a little bit of wage growth. But when you see the areas, you look at where we are creating jobs - it is impressive. Obviously business to business and healthcare continue to be the stalwarts but to add transportation, warehousing, and construction jobs, that gets people pretty excited. As it should.

“The Fed is still on course (for a cut).

It makes the financials kind of interesting today because bonds continue to fall. For stocks, we are going to see kind of an odd trading day as people try to figure out what to do with is.”