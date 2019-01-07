U.S. services sector growth hits five-month low in December

(Reuters) - The growth of U.S. services industries slowed to a five-month low in December, signaling the world’s largest economy is decelerating faster than economists’ forecasts, a private report released on Monday showed.

The Institute for Supply Management said its barometer on the domestic services sector fell to 57.6 last month from 60.7 in November. The latest reading was the lowest since July when it was 55.7.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 59.0.

A reading above 50 suggests the services sector is expanding.

The decline in the services sector’s growth followed ISM’s data released last week that showed U.S. manufacturing industries experienced a sharp deceleration at year-end to their weakest level in two years.

Some details on the services sector were also downbeat.

The employment sub-index fell to 56.3 in December, the lowest since July, from 58.4 in November.

The prices paid gauge dropped to 57.6, the lowest since July 2017, from 64.3 in November.

The latest reading on new orders offered a bright spot, coming in at 62.7 in December, up slightly from 62.5 the month before.