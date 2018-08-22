FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

U.S. job gains in year through March likely to be revised up by 43,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy likely created 43,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A man carrying a stack of job listings listens to a discussion at the One Stop employment center in San Francisco, California, August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith/File Photo

The marginal increase, which the Labor Department said represented less than a 0.05 percent gain versus current estimates, is a preliminary estimate of the government’s annual “benchmark” revision to nonfarm payrolls data.

Job growth in the U.S. economy remains relatively strong despite the labor market being near full employment.

Once a year, the government compares its nonfarm payrolls data, based on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more complete database of unemployment insurance tax records.

A final benchmark revision will be published in February along with the employment report for January. Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to revise payrolls data for months both prior to and after March 2018.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao

