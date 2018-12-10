U.S. job openings rebound in October

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers line up at TechFair in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job openings rebounded in October, but hiring continued to lag, suggesting a recent slowdown in job growth was likely because employers could not find qualified workers.

Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased by 119,000 to a seasonally adjusted 7.1 million, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, on Monday. That lifted the job openings rate to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent in September.

Hiring rose by 196,000 to 5.9 million, matching August’s record high. The hiring rate increased to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent in September.

The government reported last Friday a slowdown in job growth in November, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 155,000 jobs. The economy created 237,000 job in October.