FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 14, 2018 / 4:24 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

J.P. Morgan lowers U.S. first quarter GDP estimate to 2.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan said on Wednesday it dialed back its outlook on U.S. economic growth in the first quarter to 2.5 percent from 3.0 percent as “ugly” data on domestic retail sales in January offset a “scorching” consumer price report.

“Today’s inflation reading should probably cement in place the Fed’s intent to hike rates at the March FOMC meeting,” J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.

“We now also think the odds are moving up that they also revise their guidance at that meeting from looking for three hikes this year to four, aligning with our view,” he added.

Reporting by Richard LeongEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.